WH cyber chief: SolarWinds hack clean-up underway AP on Feb 27 2021

White House cyber security official warns of continued fallout from the SolarWinds hack. Anne Neuberger says while "the remediation, the fix and cleanup work is underway already," roughly 18,000 companies had downloaded the malicious software.