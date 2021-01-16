EWTN News Nightly | Friday, January 15, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: The Associated Press is reporting, President Donald Trump will leave the White House next Wednesday morning, before the … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: The Associated Press is reporting, President Donald Trump will leave the White House next Wednesday morning, before the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. 31 Republican Senators are joining together and calling on the Small Business Administration to require Planned Parenthood affiliates to return funds they took as part of the COVID relief's 'Paycheck Protection Program'. Meanwhile, the European Union has 1.8 trillion euros to help rebuild Europe post-COVID. The final budget was reached in December to focus on a greener, more digital Europe through research and innovation. President of the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe, Vincenzo Bassi, joins to tell us a little more about the EU recovery fund and its objective. A bill introduced this week in the North Dakota state legislature would force Catholic priests to violate the seal of Confession in cases of confirmed or suspected child abuse, on penalty of imprisonment or heavy fines. Executive director and general counsel for the North Dakota Catholic Conference, Christopher Dodson, joins to share what his biggest concerns regarding the bill are. And, while celebrations across the country may have a different look amid the pandemic, observances honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. still give us, as a nation, an opportunity to pay tribute to his enduring legacy. The niece of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and also the Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Life, Alveda King, joins to discuss what comes to her mind when she thinks about her uncle and his place in history.