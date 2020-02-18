Gänswein Uses Church's Enemies to Repeat Lies Against Sarah

Benedict XVI “never saw” the cover of the Ratzinger/Sarah book, nor did he review the book’s manuscript, Archbishop Georg Gänswein repeated in front of Spiegel.de (February 11).It is inexplicable why Gänswein talked to an anti-Catholic outlet which has a long history of fabricating stories. He went on contradicting Cardinal Sarah who proved his version with documents and a complete timeline.Sarah sent the full manuscript to Benedict on November 19, and personally showed him on December 3 the book and its cover.