We're acting in the most beautiful play
ever made which is called ...
« The story of our life »
And each of us has the leading role.
God the Father writes the screenplay.
The Holy Spirit blows us the lines.
Jesus, the director, shows us
how to play our role well, and He gives us
the love of His Heart to do it well.
We are free to exit the text or follow
the course that has been planned for all eternity.
It is up to each of us to live an unfolding
that leads to tragedy or everlasting happiness.
Lord, help us to stay fixed on Your love Plan
which makes our life and will be an adventure
that has an happy ending.
(L.C.)
