We're acting in the most beautiful playever made which is called ...« The story of our life »And each of us has the leading role.God the Father writes the screenplay.The Holy Spirit blows us the lines.Jesus, the director, shows ushow to play our role well, and He gives usthe love of His Heart to do it well.We are free to exit the text or followthe course that has been planned for all eternity.It is up to each of us to live an unfoldingthat leads to tragedy or everlasting happiness.Lord, help us to stay fixed on Your love Planwhich makes our life and will be an adventurethat has an happy ending.(L.C.)