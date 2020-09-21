Selective Mercy: Why Did Francis Send A Rosary to the Islamic Killer of a Priest? 51-year-old Father Roberto Malgesini was stabbed to death by an illegal immigrant in Nothern Italy on September 15. … More

51-year-old Father Roberto Malgesini was stabbed to death by an illegal immigrant in Nothern Italy on September 15. His murderer is a Tunisian who had been ordered out of the country. Malgesini was known, more for his social activism than for fulfilling his priestly ministry. He was therefore highly praised by the oligarch media. In 2017 the priest risked being fined by a local mayor for turning a church into a social centre.



The Crime



Father Malgesini was found with multiple knife wounds, the most lethal of which was a slash to the neck. The place of the murder was below the window of his home at the Piazza San Rocco at Como. The crime took place a little past 7 A.M., as Father Roberto began his morning tour as a de facto social worker. His body was found at the foot of a tree. His grey Panda, loaded with food, was found at his house, ready to depart. The precise circumstances of how his murderer killed him, are as of yet unknown.



The Criminal



The 53-years old killer had been ordered out of the country several times, most recently for violations of the COVID lockdown. He was known to be hot-tempered and was frequently seen to be shouting for no reason in local business areas. Vatican News has claimed that he was mentally deranged. Father Malgesini was known to have been friendly to him and to have given him assistance.



Selective Mercy



The funeral Eucharist was presided by Francis’ controversial almoner Cardinal Konrad Krajewski. At the end of the gathering, he said, “Francis is with us and is united with the suffering of the relatives of Father Roberto.” He revealed that he had brought a rosary also for - quote – “that unfortunate man who is now in prison and I ask the authorities to bring it to him because I cannot go there.” This is a rather disgusting example of the Vatican’s selective treatment of sinners. Killing a priest is fine, but a possibly innocent priest, accused of alleged abuses will be shunned, humiliated, thrown under the bus of the oligarch media and discarded like a piece of rubbish.