Pope Francis has 'said nothing about Tibet, the Uighurs, Hong Kong or Taiwan'

Chaplains Without Borders Founder Father James Grant says “I can’t for the life of me” see why Pope Francis’ deal with the Communist Party of China needs to be secret.Mr Bolt said this week American secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to Rome “to plead with the Pope to not sign this shameful new deal” with communist China.The Pope is preparing to extend a 2018 deal with the Chinese government, one which was set to expire in October.As part of the deal, China is given input and “control over who may be a bishop in the Catholic Church in China," Mr Bolt said.“Under this deal means it's the effectively China, not the Vatican, that appoints Catholic bishops,” Mr Bolt said.“If it was the case that Francis intended to go to China, and he intended to affirm Catholicism in China, and intended to criticise some of the things about the regime in China, that would be a very valuable thing, but he hasn’t said he wants to do that, he hasn’t even said he wants to do mission in China," the Father said.“So we don’t know what exactly what it is that the Vatican gets out of this deal."I can't for the life of me see why it needs to be secret.“It goes to another deeper level of what it means to be a Catholic, I also come to that view that Catholicism is about transforming people, but it’s also about transforming societies, and it’s got to speak out against societies that need change."That would appear to be what’s happening in China.“There’s been no talk from the Pope at all, not about Tibet, not about the Uighurs, not about Hong Kong.“The situation in Taiwan’s getting a lot worse, and again, there are a lot of Catholics in Taiwan, and he seems to be very silent on that," the Father said.