Muslim Mob Destroys Hindu Temple in Pakistan.

Islamic clerics in Pakistan stirred up a mob of more than a thousand people and sent them to attack a Hindu temple. The temple, in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, was battered and burned. David Wood discusses the issue.