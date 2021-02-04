Viganò: We Must Separate From Francis to Remain in Communion with the Apostolic See

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has suspended his judgment "on who is or is not Pope,” he writes in a January 31 letter to an anonymous priest.
Viganò considers himself a good Catholic even if Francis derides, despises or excommunicates him. He defines Francis as a person who is simultaneously "Pope and heresiarch" and is "de iure light but de facto darkness.“
For him, it is a paradox that in order to remain in Communion with the Apostolic See, "we must separate ourselves from the one who should represent it" but instead "is in an objective state of schism with himself.”
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsRmouxdfqua
