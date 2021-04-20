Tucker Carlson & Glenn Greenwald Discussing The News That Officer Sicknick Died Of Natural Causes They blast Media For Lying About Officer Sicknick's Death: "They completely exploited this person, … More

They blast Media For Lying About Officer Sicknick's Death: "They completely exploited this person, this young police officer, who they obviously didn't care anything about."