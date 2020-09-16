Chinese Labor Camp, "Whenever someone couldn't endure or fainted, electric batons were used on them"

Jennifer Zeng, is a survivor of a Chinese labor camp. The Chinese Communist Party forcibly aborted Jennifer’s second child under the One Child Policy. Then, they burst into her home in the middle of the night and detained her. When she asked why, the police officer answered, “Because of your thought.”



Jennifer, a survivor of “socialism with Chinese characteristics” – communism – tells the story … More

Jennifer Zeng, is a survivor of a Chinese labor camp. The Chinese Communist Party forcibly aborted Jennifer’s second child under the One Child Policy. Then, they burst into her home in the middle of the night and detained her. When she asked why, the police officer answered, “Because of your thought.”



Jennifer, a survivor of “socialism with Chinese characteristics” – communism – tells the story of being detained and tortured brutally in a labor camp because of her religious beliefs. On her first day, she and others were forced to squat with their hands behind their heads, looking at their feet, for 15 hours, in the baking sun. Anyone who fainted was shocked awake with electric batons.



Jennifer says that “Every day was a struggle between life and death.” She says that the slave labor in the camp was used to make products sold all over the world, including in the United States. She says that she and others were forced to submit to blood tests, the results of which would go into a database for forced organ donation, in which innocent people were killed to harvest their organs for transplant.