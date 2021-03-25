Since the time of Gregory XIII, the papal service is held on this feast at S. Maria sopra Minerva, where the Pope arrives at 10 a.m. in a golden carriage, drawn by six richly attired horses, led by hand by his servants, powdered and in wigs, dressed in red damask gowns with arms of His Holiness. The Pope wears a white cassock, with a lace rochet, a red velvet mozzetta lined with ermine, and a red silk stole, embroidered with gold.At the front of the carriage sit two cardinals. The chamberlain crucifer, with the papal cross in his hand, in a purple cassock and cloak, sitting on a white mule in a black cap, precedes the carriage. Behind it follow the carriages of: the majordomo, the master of the Camera, the chamberlains, and the two cardinals assisting the Holy Father.The Pope disembarks at the monastery gate, where he is received by the cardinal protector of the Dominicans and the general of that order. Brought to the sacristy, he puts on a falda, a lace rochet, an alb, a cincture, a white stole, and a white silk cope, embroidered with gold. He takes the tiara, and sits on the sedia, which is carried on the shoulders of twelve palace footmen.Entering the church between the flabella, the Pope blesses the assistants, adores the Blessed Sacrament in the chapel of the Annunciation, prays for a while before the high altar, and then begins the Mass with the cardinal of the church's title.Kyrie, Sanctus, and Agnus Dei for six voices, composed by Oddi, Credo by Vittoria, and for the offertory motet "Sancta et Immaculata" for six voices by Palestrina. A solemn blessing concludes the Mass, with proclamation of the indulgence of 30 years and the same number of quadragenes.Then, deputies of the Confraternity of the Annunciation come to the foot of the papal throne. The pope gives them a hundred ducats in gold, then each of the cardinals adds a ducat to this offering, which is to be used for the benefit of the poor girls under the protection of the confraternity. Selected ones of these girls, in "ammantate" vesture, i.e. white dresses and bodices, aprons reaching down to the ground, and long veils, are presented to the Holy Father, who admits them to kiss his foot. These who wish to enter religious life wear crowns on their heads.The Pope then proceeds before the high altar, under which rests the body of S. Catherine of Siena, he prays there for a while, sits down again on the sedia, and so returns to the sacristy, where he admits the friars of the convent and other distinguished persons to kiss his foot.Encyklopedja Kościelna podług teologicznej encyklopedji Wetzera i Weltego z licznemi jej uzupełnieniami (Eccielsiastical Encyclopedia according to the theological encyclopedia of Wetzer and Welte, with numerous additions to the same), vol. IX, Warsaw 1876, p. 570-71.