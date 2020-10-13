Vatican Wants to Kill More Seminaries

The Prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy, Francis Cardinal Beniamino Stella, has asked the Spanish bishops to close down seminaries, writes ElConfidencialDigital.com (October 12).
Stella uses the expression “unification.” He tried this before but was voted down at the April 2018 Assembly of the Spanish Bishops.
Now, times have changed. The two Francis Cardinals, Omella (Barcelona) and Osoro (Madrid) support Stella’s plans to close down almost half of the diocesan seminaries, especially the Catholic ones like the one in Alcalá de Henares, and the Redemptoris Mater seminaries of the Neocatechumenal Way.
Jesuit Father Germán Arana, who seems to be Francis’ executor in Spain, is involved in the affair.
During the academic year 2019-20 there were 1.129 seminarians in Spain. 130 priests were ordained in 2019.
Picture: © Mazur, CatholicNews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsKmymhsglpe
