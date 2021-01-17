Clicks10
fatherjeffrey
WINESKINS 1 17 21 Dave Schmidt talks about Family Life and the March for Life; Diana Hancharencko talks about St. Marianne Cope; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Dr. James Kravec, Part III; music from the …More
WINESKINS 1 17 21

Dave Schmidt talks about Family Life and the March for Life; Diana Hancharencko talks about St. Marianne Cope; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Dr. James Kravec, Part III; music from the CD A Hand To Hold by David Kauffman at goodforthesoulmusic.com; and, Deacon Michael Kocjancic reflects on the readings for the Second Sunday in Ordinary Time.
