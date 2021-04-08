Niečo o tajomnom židovskom mužovi Jizkiahu Ben David

Mystery Jew is 33 Years old, not 30 a Genius in Torah His Name is Rabbi Shlomo Yéhouda Beri nicknamed the “Yenuka” NOT Jizkiahu Ben David.

For a long time, we tried to meet the Yenuka face to face, but for many months, even before the coronavirus, he isolated himself and does not receive an audience. As a result, we have collected testimonies from his students and those close to him. And things are still pretty elusive. Then we discovered these testimonials which speak for themselves.



The Gaon Rabbi Moshe Mordékhaï Karp testifies: “A unique and special man of our generation, master of all the Talmud. The Gaon Rabbi Chamaï Kehat Hacohen Gross writes about him: “A true Sefer Torah and I know that a large number of Jews have come closer thanks to him to the holy Torah.” The Gaon Rabbi Gamliel Hacohen Rabinovitz, Rosh Yeshiva of Cha’ar Hachamayim writes: “He is an extraordinary Talmid ‘Hakham, who has a right position and a vision in accordance with that of our Masters. “



He recently came to teach the Beth Hamidrach of Chassidut Pinsk Karlin. Hundreds of men filled the whole of Beth Hamidrash. In the adjoining rooms, screens were placed and the whole neighborhood was in turmoil. Before class, he entered alone for an audience with the Rebbe, with whom he stayed for a whole hour.



For his Chanukah class, he began as usual with a series of texts and from there he proceeded to a Talmudic debate citing passages from the whole Torah. As always, he focused his remarks on a concrete Halacha: “Let everyone respect their neighbor.” He called on those present to organize conferences on the respect to be given to the neighbor and the benevolence to show him. He warned that many misfortunes were the result of gratuitous hatred and backbiting, disregard for the respect to be given to the image of the divine, and repeatedly warned of the danger to the whole world of hatred free and from the great number of divisions, “which are the source of all misfortunes and catastrophes, and a danger to our survival.”



“Only one thing can eliminate all woes and trials, illnesses and problems,” said the Rav, “it is only respect to be given to every Jew and constant benevolence towards everyone, and those who say to backbiting ceases to be expressed. He exclaimed in a tone full of pain: “There are many fighters for the respect of religion – when fighters rise up to protect the respect of the people of Israel who will give advice to increase Ahavat Israel. and the elimination of gratuitous hatred? Everyone must be concerned about the suffering of each Jew, respect the divine image which is in each one. It is only in this way that the glory of Hashem will be revealed in the world. It is necessary to restore the Jewish heart and feeling in the children of the Talmudé Torah and to learn not to harm or humiliate any child. ”



Yitzchak Feldman, translated by Torah-Box

Third Chanukah candle. The Mishkan Yitzchak party hall in Jerusalem is crowded, not a vacant seat. Hundreds of Bne Torah, Avre'him and Yeshivot students have flocked here in droves. They look up at the table where the prodigy sits, waiting to witness an extraordinary scene that seems to emerge from generations past.The first rows are occupied by Rabbanim and top-notch teachers. They also came to take a close look at this phenomenon. Behind them, Avré'him of all ages. They settle down well and stroke their beards, impatient and hopeful. At the back of the hall, hundreds of Ba’hourim crowd standing on stands prepared in advance to welcome the crowd. For some of them, it will be the first time that they come to listen to the “Yénouka”. The emotion is palpable in the air.He enters with hunched shoulders. His suit is buttoned up, and his face is riveted to the ground. One of the Talmid Chakhamim (Torah scholar) present receives the honor of lighting the Chanukah candles. The flames rising from Chanukah form a joyful dance. Their magical dance adds a dimension to this electrified atmosphere. A deep silence settles in the assembly. It doesn’t take much to master the sound level of the audience. Everyone is impatiently waiting to hear the prodigy speak, and the entire audience is in collusion to keep silence. A few moments of palpable silence settle. A silence made of tension, divisible into millions of small units of tension and curiosity. This silence seems eternal, but actually lasts only a few seconds.The voice that rises from the Mizra’h (the east side) is weak and modest. The discomfort is easily detected there. He does not feel worthy to stand in front of such a crowd, including the Talmid ‘Hakhamim sitting in front of him. Little by little, as the minutes pass, he disconnects himself from the reality in which he finds himself, and hovers with his listeners between the pages of La Guémara and his voice asserts itself.It is not only the Gemara. The Jerusalem Talmud is also mentioned, as well as the Sifri and Safra, the Midrash Rabba, the Agadic stories, the Richonim and the A’haronim, the Zohar, the writings of Ari zal, texts from Chassidut, works of Halakha elders and contemporary decision-makers. The Yenuka would like to cite the precise source of each verse, quote or opinion. The name of the book is not sufficient, it cites the page, the version in which the words appear, and the various alternatives appearing in different versions. The curiosity of the crowd grows and turns into amazement. They are captivated, craning their backs and necks to catch every word. They have never witnessed such a phenomenon, where the whole Torah is quoted by heart, as if the man sitting in front of them theBesides his in-depth and elusive knowledge, listeners are drawn to the magic of his love of Torah. He evokes the Torah with pride and joy, like a diamond that has no equal in the world. It is the summit of his aspirations, of his ardent desire which unites in him materiality and spirituality to achieve a perfection of creation. With him, his listeners rise to the heights.He begins his remarks with an explanation of the source of the miracles that have taken place in each generation. From there, he goes into the depth of the rules of Touma and Tahara (impurity and purity). He then directs the ship towards the idea of the honor of the divine image which is in every man. The concepts scroll at the speed of a silent film, the sources also scroll at a dizzying pace, and listeners remain stunned.It is important for him that they take a clear message with them, so that his Torah words lead to a Halacha with a practical aspect. As a result, he encourages them, as usual, to develop their good character traits: all misfortunes befall the world due to the fact that man does not respect his neighbor. We must respect everyone, and in particular, parents, Sages and elders. The contrast between the depth with which he expresses things and the simple messages which he repeats like a Halacha to apply, is striking. It is for this reason that he is ready to give lessons, and to come out of his comfort. He is not there to give a magical Torah spectacle. It has only one goal: to strengthen people and encourage them to do work on themselves.For those who thought that a course on respecting creatures and developing good character traits is the sole prerogative of lecturers, the Yenuka opens up an exciting new horizon. He bases his words with incredible genius on the laws of Touma and Tahara, and indeed, from all parts of the Torah. He brings together all his inexhaustible knowledge in order to convey this vital message.This magic lasts two hours. Two hours without interruption. On his table there is no book, no sheets or even a memo pad. He quotes everything from memory. While teaching, he finds new ‘Hidushim. This source of living water does not cease for a moment. Towards the end of the course, he concludes with puzzles with numerical values. It integrates all this phenomenal knowledge to create awesome reasoning, the purpose of which is to convey messages and ideas of Halakha to be applied on a daily basis.At the end of his remarks, the silence continues, as if moved by the force of inertia. No fly dares disturb this feeling of having stood on Mount Sinai. At the start, the crowd continues to observe him, stunned, then for the first time of the evening, each spectator scrutinizes the expression on the faces of his neighbors, all still in the grip of the shock.Whoever thought the scene was over is wrong. After having divulged his strengths in the Unveiled Torah and the esoteric Torah, in the Halakha and the Agada, the Moussar (Jewish ethics) and the Chassidut, mathematics and Jewish thought, he sits down in front of the piano brought especially by the one of his students, and starts playing. He plays a moving melody brilliantly. With famous musicians, led by his students, the ‘Hazan Rav’ Chaim Eliezer Hershtik, and the international violinist Daniel Aviel, he fervently plays chants of Chanukah and Hashem’s love. As is his custom, he celebrates the end of the study of a treatise and the whole assembly celebrates this joyous occasion of Mitzvah, in a scene that seems taken from almost imaginary worlds.Even after the end of this musical interlude, he still does not leave the premises. He sits down in his place and one after the other, men come to talk to him, to see him up close. It is first of all the Rabbanim who address him. The subject of these discussions is not only the Souguiot (themes of the Talmud) evoked in class. Some exchange ideas with him on complex Souguiot which they study themselves. It is then the turn of the Avrékhim and the students of the Yeshivot to come and talk to him, they ask him questions and ‘Hidouchim are exchanged. A study atmosphere conquers the room. The silence that has characterized these last hours is broken, and flames fill it everywhere. Everyone will receive an attentive ear and a warm welcome. The Yenuka will wait untilRabbi Shlomo Yéhouda Beri, nicknamed by his relatives and his admirers, the Yenuka is not yet 32 years old and is already conquering a special place in the hearts of many people. Since the first time he left the confines of the neighborhood in which he resides, he has created a reputation for genius, and many people wonder about his personality and his background.He was born in Israel in the month of Iyar 5748 after long years of waiting. His parents named him Shlomo Yéhouda in the name of his two grandfathers: Shlomo on his father’s side and Yehouda on his mother’s side. His grandfather, Rabbi Shlomo was a descendant of an illustrious Torah Sage family of Yemen, and his stepfather was the son of Ba’al Hasadé, Mekubal Rabbi Chaul Davik Hacohen, who was his Havruta for many years.The childhood of Chlomo Yéhouda was not at all an ordinary childhood. Her late father was a man of integrity, compassion and modesty who suffered greatly during his life and went through many trials. During the Lebanon War, he contracted a rare disease that caused, among other things, hair loss and other severe suffering. Despite everything, he always tried to help others and to welcome everyone with kindness, and never shared his suffering with other people.Apart from this physical suffering, the state of the family’s finances was dire, and putting bread on the table had sometimes become impossible. The Yenuka once revealed that at certain times they only needed a slice of bread with cheese for the Shabbos meal. In view of the situation, a member of their family offered them a business in Spain. Deprived of any choice, they accepted this offer and the family moved to the old Jewish quarter of Girona in Spain, the birthplace of Ramban and Rabbeinu Yona. They later moved to Sybille, Spain, and then stayed for short periods in other countries.These wanderings in foreign countries were not simple. But in spite of all these difficulties and these wanderings, or perhaps because of them, the child acquired a stupendous way of life for his age. From his childhood, he rolled his eyes to Heaven for long hours, and spoke with Hashem, releasing everything he had on his heart. He later revealed that this loneliness that accompanied him for long periods of time is what already led him to understand that he had no one in the world except the Creator.From the age of five he began to study Chumah and the Mishnayot by heart and to read eagerly all the books of Tzaddikim he could find. He used every moment for Torah study and reading. Wherever he was forced to wander, he took Kodeh’s works with him. His thirst for study and understanding grew from day to day. The fact that for long periods of time he had no friends his own age caused him to immerse himself fully in books. Everyone was there. Instead of friends to play ball and other games of his age, he admired the qualities of the tzaddikim of earlier eras.When his father saw his dedication and diligent Torah study, he set about saving piece by piece so that he could buy her all the Kodeh books he could get hold of with great dedication. More than once he saved his own bread for this purpose. The child, who had understood the state of his parents’ finances, asked nothing and even refused to tell his parents what books he needed for his study. One day his father called him and implored his son to reveal the titles of the books he needed and the child complied.As a child, he took it upon himself to apply everything he learned with immense precision. He composed a special prayer so that he deserves to remember and apply everything he had learned. As soon as he saw a ‘Hidouch, he wrote it down in a special notebook. He has in his possession the ‘Hidouche Torah which he wrote at the tender age of six.The Yenuka has a significant number of rare writings by Kodech. Among them, manuscripts of Rabbi Chalom Chabazi, Rabbi Chaim Sinvani, Rabbi Nathan of Breslev, the work Lévouché Charad with the hand-written commentaries of one of the giants of Brodi, a manuscript of the ‘Hozé of Lublin, the Sefer Hataniya who belonged to the last Admour of the Chabad dynasty, etc. He collected these treasures over the years he wandered with his family in various countries. Contrary to the practice of the majority of collectors, he entrusted valuables to the care of his pupils, explaining himself thus: “The essence of man is to be useful to his neighbor. He conducts himself in this way throughout his life, and the best example is those most precious objects that he owns and shares.As part of the preparation of this article, I discovered a moving letter which offers a rare point of view on the world of the child and the particular relational system established between him and his father. He implores his father to return to Israel in order to grow up in Torah there. He understands his parents’ need for his wanderings to find sustenance, but he prefers to return to Israel to devote himself entirely to Torah study. He wrote to his father: “Know that I am your young son, I always pray for you … that Gd, praised be He, bless you and spare you all harm … while you are in a foreign land … you , with the great light that you have, the sun that illuminates the darkness … your heart is pure … which could describe your qualities … ”One of his relatives recalls an incredible story from the time of Yenuka’s childhood. “At the age of nine, a businessman, who had a business relationship with his father, came to their house to tell him about a transaction that was turning out to be interesting. His father had had a good relationship with him for some time, and the two met often. One of these meetings took place at their home. The father who entered the house with this man saw his son leaning over a book, as usual. The child noticed them and immediately plunged back into his book. At the end of this last meeting, the worried child approached his father and explained to him that the man in question was not honest and could cause them great harm. The father, who admired his son’s sense of judgment, distanced himself from this man, and even tried to end their relationship. Shortly after, the man’s misdeeds were discovered and proof was given that the child was right. “Shortly after his Bar Mitzvah, and he has continued this practice ever since, he prays at the Nets (at dawn) and immediately begins his long study sessions. One day, after the Nets prayer, he took his place to study as usual, with a pile of books, in a corner of the synagogue, completely immersed with ardor in the study of the holy Torah. The Gabai of the synagogue, who noticed his unparalleled attendance and his great love of Torah, placed the keys of the synagogue at his disposal so that he could study there when he wished. While speaking with him, the Gabai noticed that the young man was examining a book on Kabbalah. “You are still young, why are you studying such books?” he asked her in an angry tone and added: “You have a lot to learn first!” s’ he exclaimed while removing the book from the hands of Chlomo Yéhouda. The young man tried to persuade the Gabai to let him continue his study, but the latter remained in his position: the moment had not yet arrived. Chlomo Yéhouda, who aspired to continue studying the passage he was studying, replied to the Gabai, deprived of choice: “I have already studied the necessary works before this book.” The Gabai heard the answer, but did not give in. He issued a condition: “I will test you first, and if you pass the exam, I will return the book to you.” he was studying, replied the Gabai, deprived of any choice: “I have already studied the necessary works before this book.” The Gabai heard the answer, but did not give in. He issued a condition: “I will test you first, and if you pass the exam, I will return the book to you.” he was studying, replied the Gabai, deprived of any choice: “I have already studied the necessary works before this book.” The Gabai heard the answer, but did not give in. He issued a condition: “I will test you first, and if you pass the exam, I will return the book to you.”The man took a treatise from Ketouvot, opened it at random and asked him: “What does Tosefot say to such and such a page, at the top of the page?” ”The Gabai gave a half-smile, and got ready to close the Gemara and go home after having put the young man back in place as it should. But moments later, he was going to receive the shock of his life. Chlomo Yéhouda began to recite the whole Tosefot word for word from his head. But that’s not enough, he analyzed the Souguia so that even the Gabai could understand what the Tosefot was talking about. The Gabai tried to hide his surprise somewhat, and pretended not to have been convinced. He hurried to find another treatise on Gemara. He took out the Turim, the Minchayot, the Jerusalem Talmud, the Tanakh, the Rambam, the Responsa and any books he found. When he had finished testing the young man on all the books in the synagogue, he allowed himself to be persuaded to give the young man the book he wanted to study. He later reported that he couldn’t get to sleep for several nights in a row after this scene.The Gabai, who had not been prepared for what to expect that day, apologized to the young man. Subsequently, he gave her a beautiful gift which he had miraculously obtained: a book by Tanya which had belonged to the last Admour of the Lubavitch dynasty, in which he had studied for decades. He added, addressing the young man with emotion: “If you need any book, ask me and I will get it for you.” The young man lowered his voice and asked only one thing: “Do not tell anyone what you saw.”For a few years, the Gabai managed to keep the young man’s secret. One of those who knew the young genius was the venerable Gaon, the ‘Hakham Gedaliah’ Chaim, who studied with him for several years in ‘Havruta. Likewise, the Mekoubal ‘Hakham Avraham’ Hai admired him very much and despite his advanced age, had the custom of visiting him every day. When he was young, shortly after his Bar Mitzvah, he had the practice of clearing up Souguiot de Halakha with the decision-maker, the Gaon Rabbi Moshe Halberstam who was amazed at his intelligence and his strength in the Torah study. He loved the young man so much that he gave him a book as a gift.As is customary, little by little the rumor spread. Initially, only the Talmid Chakhamim exchanged the name and address of the young genius who knew all parts of the Torah. For a while he was teaching a small group of Talmid Chakhamim. His classes were full of deep ideas. His listeners attest that his words remained engraved in their hearts and are still marked until today.He started teaching in the area where he lives when he was only fifteen. Later, at the age of 18, he was urged to teach in Jerusalem. During these years the Rav gave hundreds of exclusive lessons on all Torah subjects, each time on a different subject depending on the audience. A large number of themes were chosen by the audience or around questions asked during the course. Each of his classes was rich in exciting content and deep insights. Its audience continued to grow and many of its listeners came from other regions. It was during this period that he began to be nicknamed the Yenuka, in the name of the prestigious title of the Zohar attributed to those who know all of the Torah even before becoming a man.Even before celebrating his twentieth birthday, a circle of admirers had already formed around him. One of them, a Jew who is a well of knowledge, says: “I saw him for the first time at a wedding in Bne Brak about ten years ago. I didn’t know him, I had never even heard of him. What struck me was to see a young man, sitting at an ordinary table, not even at the head table, and about 20 men were waiting their turn to speak to him. He is hunched over, has a short beard, looks like a child, and Chassidim, Sephardim, and Ashkenazim wait a full hour to speak to him. It was very weird to me. I am not naive, no one can lead me in a boat. I admit that at the beginning, this scene made me laugh a little. “He describes a kind of test that he gave the Yenuka. He waited his turn to speak to the young twenty-year-old prodigy. When his turn arrived, he asked her all the difficult questions he had accumulated for years. “I reconstructed questions on various themes in the Chass. I had enough time to line up to prepare questions in Zrayim and all the way to Tehorot. As soon as it was my turn, I asked him my questions. At first I thought he had no idea what I was talking about. He barely nodded – which was riveted to the ground. Every now and then he would lift his head to look at me. He didn’t intervene once and didn’t give his opinion. When I had finished questioning him, he woke up, and bombarded me with responses with quotes from all parts of the Torah. I was in shock. I had mentioned difficult subjects, and this twenty-year-old “child” answered me off the cuff. Since then, I have considered myself as his student. “The Yenuka refuses to build its own synagogue and community. “In the end, he is an Avrekh in his thirties, he does not feel worthy of leading Jews in his sixties. “One of his relatives reveals a part of the Yénouka personality. “Seven years ago, I did extensive summary work on the laws of Ta’arovot (mixtures). I lacked references and sources, and in addition, I wanted to present an exclusive approach and quote facts from the great masters of Israel. When I felt that things were blocked, I spoke to a great scholar who directed me to the Yenuka. When I got to his class, I first saw a Talmid Chakham with good Midot and purity. He expresses himself with decorum, with humility and explains his words patiently and calmly, so that anyone who listens to him understands what he is saying and leaves the place equipped with ideas and utensils to apply in his daily life. I then understood that it was his goal: to transmit to everyone what he possesses, so that all may succeed, progress and improve wherever and whenever, such is the aim of the courses he teaches. Around this and for this purpose, he reports all the information and sources. Thus, everyone has the practical instruments for the application of the Halacha. ”“When I approached him with my questions at the end of the lesson, he greeted me kindly, as if we had known each other for many years. After listening and understanding my questions, he nevertheless asked me a few questions to verify that I had not been ashamed to question him. Then he explained to me patiently and with extraordinary genius everything I wanted to know, all the subjects, all the sources, the facts and all the doubts. He recommended books to me, some of which I had never heard of. He took a sheet and paper and patiently wrote down all the points mentioned. I remember leaving the place, dazzled and moved. I do not remember having felt such a feeling. These words made a very strong impression on me, and then I saw the incarnation of the Torah and the Midot (good character traits) in one man. ”I try to understand the peculiarity of the Rav’s classes, apart from the extraordinary ability to quote passages from the whole Torah, and my interlocutor is enthusiastic: “Every place you go there is a feeling of belonging to a particular current or to a particular group. In the Yenuka, everyone has the feeling that they are attached to everyone and that there is really no difference between any Jew and any current. You have to feel it to understand it, but I will try to explain myself further: during the Hilula of Tzadikim, the Rav evokes the Torah of the Tzaddik in question, its uses, its way of being, its life and what he lived. The Rav is a specialist, in a rare way, of all the stories about the Tzaddikim of all places, all currents and all times.“When the Rav speaks of a certain Tzaddik, he makes you relive the period he lived. You have the feeling of being disconnected and of finding yourself also in the presence of this Tzaddik, this great master, with this great historical figure. You really feel an attachment to him. In order for you to access this feeling, the Rav must of course be attached to them. And we see it with all the Tzaddikim, the Prophets, the Tanaïm, the Amoraim, the Rambam, the Ari zal, the Gaon of Vilna, the Ba’al Shem Tov, the ‘Hazon Ich, the Gaon of Rogotchov, all the Tzadikim . All without exception. The Lithuanians, Sephardim, the decision makers, the Admorim, the Rav is attached to each of them. He makes the junction between all the currents, because all have intended to lead us towards the same Hashem, the only Gd. ”Deputy Moshe Aboutboul, former mayor of Beth Chémech, describes the relationship between Yénouka and the boom in real estate construction in Beth Chémech. “The one who introduced me to the Yenuka is the son of the former deputy, Rav Mosès. I went to his class at Richon Létsion and was very impressed to hear his class and to see the group formed around him. At the end of the course, I went to find him and told him that various ecological groups were causing me problems, filing appeals to the court to obstruct construction at Beth Shemech. However, it is for this reason that I had been chosen to lead the city, as an agent of the great Sages of the Torah, in order to build apartments for the Orthodox public. I explained to him that these groups hindered my mission.“The Rav answered me something very astonishing: he told me that the” spiritual mayor “of Beth Shemech is next to me, and it is about Chimchon Haguibor. Chimchon, the Rav told me, comes from the term Shemech (sun), and he is buried on a mountain in front of the city of the ancient locality of Beth Shemech. The Rav asked me to go there and take a handful of stones around the grave and throw them as far as possible. “The farther you throw them, the more you can build in a bigger space.”Aboutboul went there and after reading Tehilim, obeyed the Yenuka’s injunction. “I threw the stones as far as I could. And see this miracle: from that day, everything was resolved, wherever I went to fight against opposition to construction, I was trusted. The courts began to accept our arguments, and allowed construction intended for the Orthodox. Thanks to this Segula and the Brakha of the great masters, Rav Ovadia, Rav Eliachiv, Rav Steinman, the Rebbe of Belz and other great masters in Torah, we succeeded in achieving the goal we had set for ourselves. A year and a half ago, I met the Yenuka during the Hiloula of Chimchon Haguibor at the grave. A huge Torah class was held there, in the presence of a large crowd. I told him the rise of Beth Chémech and thanked him for the Ségoula. I told him that the stones I had thrown had served their purpose so well that they had silenced all opposition. “Until today, Aboutboul participates in the Rav’s Torah classes. “I am glad that we have within us a rising spiritual star, filled with the love of Hashem and of every Jew. It’s fantastic. He quotes from all the Sages, from all times and from all currents. He does not have a high opinion of himself, expresses himself simply and to please the public, himself plays Kodech songs on the electric piano. “The Yenuka locks himself in his home during the week and devotes himself to Torah study. Many wonderful stories have been told about him. Despite his young age, he managed to compose a good number of works, among them the series of Responsa Da’at Chlomo, Kérem Chlomo, Divré Chlomo, Dibrot Chlomo, Téfila Léchlomo, Déguel Ma’hané Yéhouda, Mérom Einékhem , etc.During the engagement party of the daughter of Rabbi Chlomo Busso, grandson of Baba Salé, he told those present about the miracle performed by the Yenuka on this Chidoukh: “I have asked the Tzaddik for the Yenuka several times in the past. that he gives me a Brakha to find a spouse for my daughter. Each time, he gave me his Brakha, and when I asked him: when? He replied that it was not recommended to give a date, he did not want to give me a date, and did not make random promises. At Hanukkah, I was at his place again and this time, I put a little pressure and he replied “soon”. I replied: Kévodo, today is ‘Hanukkah, a dimension beyond nature, I would like the Rav to give me a date. “He looked at the candles of’ Hanukkah, then turned his gaze to me and replied: “Today!”. Like that, in all simplicity: “Today!” That very morning Rabbanite Derhy telephoned and offered us the Chidoukh, and after a week we celebrated the engagement. I said it then and I repeat it today: since Sidné Baba Salé, I have not felt such an emotion, ”concludes Admour.The Yenuka is very picky about the conduct of its study sessions. He is literally studying constantly, except for a little nap. On Shabbos it is customary to abstain from all sleep, and he devotes his Shabbos to study and prayers throughout the day and night, and his study sessions embrace all parts of Torah: the Torah, the Prophets, the Mishnayot, the Gemarot of Babel and Jerusalem, the Safra, the Sifri, the Psikata, the Tosefot, the commentators, the Halakha, the Richonim, the A’haronim, the Responsa, the Zohar, the Kabbalah, Moussar (Jewish ethics), Chassidut, etc.Apart from its regular study sessions, in every place and every time there is a special study. An interesting testimony emerges from a man who drove him back several times and always insisted on escorting him from the car to the entrance of the house. Once the Rav told him: “What a loss! You could save a minute of Torah study by saving a red light, and I have a special study session from the moment I leave the car to the entrance to the building. ”Many book authors send him his books. At the end of the day, after his grueling study session, he goes through all the new books that are sent to him and comments. He always says, and this also applies to himself: “When you start a book, you have to finish it to the end in order. You can bookmark where you stop, to avoid having to look for where you left off, and to save precious time the next time when you open the book. “In his many works, there are passages to the highlighter. When asked about this, the Rav replies that everything he has studied and enjoyed has been highlighter, so much so that sometimes the books are fully highlighted. He repeats again that the main study is that of Gemara and Halakha, but at the same time, it is also necessary to know the works of all the masters and Tzaddikim of all the generations.One of his relatives describes his way of studying: “The Yenuka often describes the way of studying elders, whose study was always in purity, in the name of Heaven. According to him, the study serves to connect the soul of the Jew to Hashem. He insists on the need to prepare before study, by prayer and by mentioning all the elders who have dedicated themselves to the Torah with sacrifice. The purpose of their in-depth study was only to know the divine will, moved by a great fear of Heaven not to be mistaken. He evokes the fact that it is important to relate to the figures of the Tzaddikim whose works one studies, to try to draw them in thought and to transform the study into concrete thing. Enter the study and be really moved. This is the only approach to Torah study. He says this is one of the ways to make sure you get hold of your study.“In his lessons he talks a lot about the level of purity of thought. Man sometimes asks himself questions, but when he preserves his thought, he discovers that he truly believes. It all starts with thought. ”“On many occasions the Rav claims that it is possible to cry out of love for Hashem when reading several lines from Gemara. Looking at the letters and thinking that a hundred years ago, five hundred years ago, Jews in various places observed these same letters with ardor and love, and tried to understand divine thought. The Jews were ready to sacrifice their lives for this Torah, like Rabbi Akiva and others.“He explains that when a man studies Torah, he should think that maintaining Torah is entirely up to him, and treat each letter with the utmost seriousness and responsibility. Be inspired by an entrepreneur who invests in his business for years and gives everything to succeed. All the more so should we take divine service seriously. In addition to this great responsibility, it is also necessary to instill immense joy. Remember at every opportunity the immense merit of being close to Hashem. If a man is close to a ruler or a minister, he has a good feeling, so much so the one who is close to the King of kings.“The Rav instructs his students to meditate on the greatness of Hashem through the Torah and through Creation, to observe and marvel at the Creator who created all of this, and to understand that His greatness is not is not measurable, and that He created everything for us. Same principle for Tefillah. He insists that prayer is our relationship to the Creator of the world. Man must remember at every moment of his Tefillah that he is standing before the King who has all the keys in his hand and that He can give us more than what is conceivable. Besides instituted prayers, says the Rav, man must get used to creating a relationship with the Creator. Make him participate in his life on a spiritual and material level, get used to turning to Hashem for anything he desires,