BROKEN COVENANTS: From the Sanhedrin to Vatican II

In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father speaks of the three instances in Scripture when Christ wept, and then explains why in each case. The final instance is when Christ wept over Jerusalem. The question Father asks is why did Christ weep over His city? The answer has to do with the broken covenant and the terrible consequence, which was the destruction of Jerusalem by the Romans. Father then draws a parallel to our own time, when Christ was again betrayed by Modernist heretics in the Church over the past fifty years. What will the consequences of this broken covenant be? Father lets Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano explain.