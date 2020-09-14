Exaltation of the Holy Cross

"O cross, you are the glorious sign of our victory. Through your power may we share in the triumph of Christ Jesus." – Magnificat antiphon for the feast of the Holy Cross (14 Sept). St Helena and … More

"O cross, you are the glorious sign of our victory. Through your power may we share in the triumph of Christ Jesus." – Magnificat antiphon for the feast of the Holy Cross (14 Sept). St Helena and her son Constantine venerate the true Cross. According to tradition, St Helena discovered the relic of the Cross of Christ in Jerusalem in 326.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr