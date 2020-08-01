Barclays Bank Degenerates into BarGAY’s Gang

British Barclays Bank has withdrawn banking services to the Christian Core Issues Trust (CIT) following pressure from gay hate-groups.
They loathe CIT because it offers professional help to those suffering from the homosexual syndrome and gender confusion.
In 2008 Barclays accepted a £3.5 billion investment from Abu Dhabi where homosexual fornication is illegal.
Homosexual activists expressed a desire that CIT staff members and their families be murdered or raped, and have signed them up to various porn and fetish sites.
A petition in favour of CIT was launched on CitizenGo.org. The CEO of Barclays is Jes Staley, a brother of the New York homosex-militant and Trump hater Peter Staley.
