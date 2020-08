Barclays Bank Degenerates into BarGAY’s Gang

British Barclays Bank has withdrawn banking services to the Christian Core Issues Trust (CIT) following pressure from gay hate-groups.They loathe CIT because it offers professional help to those suffering from the homosexual syndrome and gender confusion.In 2008 Barclays accepted a £3.5 billion investment from Abu Dhabi where homosexual fornication is illegal.Homosexual activists expressed a desire that CIT staff members and their families be murdered or raped, and have signed them up to various porn and fetish sites.A petition in favour of CIT was launched on CitizenGo.org . The CEO of Barclays is Jes Staley, a brother of the New York homosex-militant and Trump hater Peter Staley.