Biden ‘weakening’ US military with ‘green push’ as enemies circle.

President Joe Biden is “determined to weaken America and her military”, according to Sky News host James Morrow.



He said the president’s efforts were “making a mockery of a century’s worth of shared sacrifice” and would embolden enemies of the free world.



Speaking at a climate summit earlier this week, Mr Biden's “green eco-warrior posturing” reached new heights of “silliness”, according to Mr Morrow.



“The Biden administration's push to 'go green' and force its friends and allies like Australia to do the same … is also going to weaken America's ability to project power around the world,” he said.



“As enemies circle, Biden is also proposing making cuts in real terms to America's national defense budget.”



Mr Morrow said China was engaging in “increasingly muscular” manoeuvres when it comes to Taiwan while Russia is conducting an unprecedented military build-up on its borders with Ukraine.



“Donald Trump, for all his flaws, understood that thugs like Xi and Putin spoke in the language of force, and that as bullies, they would be goaded by weakness,” he said.