Democrats determined 'to hurt Trump as much as possible' in his last days in office.

Curtin University Professor Joe Siracusa says there is “not a moderate-left left in Washington” and labelled the Democrat’s push to impeach President Donald Trump as an attempt to “destroy him and all the people around him”.



Democrats are moving forward with their plans to impeach President Trump, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" after his comments allegedly caused supporters to storm Capitol Hill.



Professor Siracusa told Sky News President Donald Trump could not be blamed for the actions of protesters at Capital Hill, considering what began as protest morphed into a mob scene “and after that it was everybody for himself”.



He said it appeared the Democrats, through their push to impeach Trump, were simply “determined to hurt” the president as much as possible during his last seven days in office, and wanted to deter him from doing anything with his “pardon powers”.



“I think they’re trying to make the president radioactive; they’re trying to destroy him and all the people around him,” he said.



“They’re going in the wrong direction here because there’s not a moderate-left left in Washington."