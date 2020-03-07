Wineskins 3 8 20

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Fr. Michael Balash on The Light is On For You; Brother Dominic Calabra, SSP, talks about St. Frances of Rome; Fr. Jim Korda and Fr. Jeff Mickler, SSP, talk about the … More

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Fr. Michael Balash on The Light is On For You; Brother Dominic Calabra, SSP, talks about St. Frances of Rome; Fr. Jim Korda and Fr. Jeff Mickler, SSP, talk about the Vatican II document on Christian Education; music from the CD From the Cross to Glory by the Kellenberg Memorial High School Choir; and, Deacon Matt Humerickhouse reflects on the readings for the Second Sunday of Lent.