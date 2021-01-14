Editorial Director at 'The Daily Caller' Joins to Discuss Impeachment Proceedings The editorial director at 'The Daily Caller,' Vince Coglianese, joins to talk about the impeachment proceedings. … More





The editorial director at 'The Daily Caller,' Vince Coglianese, joins to talk about the impeachment proceedings. Ahead of next week's transition of power, Coglianese shares how this discussion of impeachment is affecting both President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden. The editorial director discusses the significance of this moment for the GOP, especially as some Republicans, including Representative Liz Cheney, are supporting the impeachment. With lawmakers in both parties calling for accountability after last week's riots, Coglianese gives his insight on what form he thinks that should take.