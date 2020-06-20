May the Immaculate Heart be Triumphant

"To save sinners, God wishes to establish in the world devotion to my Immaculate Heart", said Our Lady of the Rosary to Sr Lucia of Fatima. Sr Lucia goes on to explain: "Yes, God wishes to use her, … More

"To save sinners, God wishes to establish in the world devotion to my Immaculate Heart", said Our Lady of the Rosary to Sr Lucia of Fatima. Sr Lucia goes on to explain: "Yes, God wishes to use her, as the Mother of the people of God, gate of salvation, gateway to Heaven, refuge of sinners who appeal to her with faith, hope and love, Help of Christians, Mother of the Saviour, who by her intercession with God obtains for us the grace of pardon, for those who ask for it with sincere repentance, and the grace of conversion. Mother of divine Grace, Mother of divine Love, of which her Immaculate Heart is the symbol: she is the receptacle of the love of God and Protectress of the souls redeemed by the saving work of Jesus Christ her Son, who entrusted them to her motherly care as He was dying on the hill of Calvary, nailed to the Cross... She is the Protectress, too, of all those who, with faith, hope and love, want to follow in Christ's footsteps, giving for each one his own life, the life of grace." This statue of Our Lady of the Rosary surmounts the entrance to the Rosary Basilica at the Shrine of Fatima. It was carved by Fr Thomas McGlynn OP.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr