Clicks42
The Vatican Christmas Cookbook | This is the Day catholictv Chef David Geisser, former Swiss Guard at the Vatican, talks about his new book, "The Vatican Christmas Cookbook." Chef Geisser also …More
The Vatican Christmas Cookbook | This is the Day catholictv
Chef David Geisser, former Swiss Guard at the Vatican, talks about his new book, "The Vatican Christmas Cookbook." Chef Geisser also shares a story about the time he prepared a meal and ate dinner with Pope Benedict XVI.
Chef David Geisser, former Swiss Guard at the Vatican, talks about his new book, "The Vatican Christmas Cookbook." Chef Geisser also shares a story about the time he prepared a meal and ate dinner with Pope Benedict XVI.