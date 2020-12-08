The Vatican Christmas Cookbook | This is the Day catholictv Chef David Geisser, former Swiss Guard at the Vatican, talks about his new book, "The Vatican Christmas Cookbook." Chef Geisser also … More

Chef David Geisser, former Swiss Guard at the Vatican, talks about his new book, "The Vatican Christmas Cookbook." Chef Geisser also shares a story about the time he prepared a meal and ate dinner with Pope Benedict XVI.