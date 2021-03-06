How To Obtain Plenary Indulgence During Holy Week bestill A plenary indulgence can be obtained during Holy Week for oneself or for a deceased person if one of the following works established by the … More

A plenary indulgence can be obtained during Holy Week for oneself or for a deceased person if one of the following works established by the Church is performed.



Holy Thursday

1. If during the solemn reservation of the Blessed Sacrament (typically on a side altar), which follows the Mass of the Lord's Supper, you recite or sing the Eucharistic hymn “Tantum Ergo.”



2. If you adore the solemnly reserved Blessed Sacrament for a half hour.



Good Friday



1. If you venerate the Cross in the solemn celebration of the Lord's Passion.



2. If you piously participate in the Stations of the Cross



Holy Saturday



1. If two or more people pray the Holy Rosary.



2. If you attend the celebration of the Easter Vigil at night and renew your baptismal promises, which is part of the liturgy of that Mass.

Conditions in all cases:



In order to obtain the plenary indulgence, in addition to performing the specific works mentioned above, the following conditions must be fulfilled:



A plenary indulgence requires that the individual be in the state of grace by the completion of the acts, and have complete detachment from sin. The person must also sacramentally confess their sins and receive Communion, up to about 20 days before or after the indulgenced act.



A single sacramental confession is sufficient for several plenary indulgences.



For each plenary indulgence that is sought, however, a separate Holy Communion and a separate prayer for the intentions of the Holy Father are required.



The prayer for the intentions of the Holy Father is left up to the choice of the individual.