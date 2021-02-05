The mission of compassion… The mission of compassion… Gospel of Sunday February 7 2021 V of ordinary time Dear brothers and sisters, Pope Francis, with the message for the 95th world mission day … More

Gospel of Sunday February 7 2021 V of ordinary time



Dear brothers and sisters, Pope Francis, with the message for the 95th world mission day which will be celebrated on October 17th with the theme: "We cannot be silent about what we have seen and heard", (cf. Acts of the Apostles, 4, 20), helps us to better understand the Gospel that we will listen to on Sunday 7 February. In fact, describing the experience that the apostles had, he writes:



Experiencing the Lord’s friendship, watching him cure the sick, dine with sinners, feed the hungry, draw near to the outcast, touch the unclean, identify with the needy, propose the Beatitudes and teach in a new and authoritative way, left an indelible mark on them, awakening amazement, expansive joy and a profound sense of gratitude.



Even today that "The pandemic has brought pain and disenchantment, writes the Pope, “Jesus needs hearts capable of experiencing vocation as a true love story that urges them to go forth to the peripheries of our world as messengers and agents of compassion.”



As Christians, we cannot keep the Lord to ourselves: the Church’s evangelizing mission finds outward fulfilment in the transformation of our world and in the care of creation.