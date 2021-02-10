BCP: The Focolare Movement has a new President with the spirit of the New Age

Margaret Karram, an Arab who studied Judaism in Los Angeles and worked at the Italian consulate in Jerusalem, was elected the new president of the Focolare Movement on 31 January 2021. She has a unity of spirit with Bergoglio on the question of syncretism, including reverence for the Pachamama demon, as well as on the question of the Islamization of Europe through planned immigration. She is a supporter of Bergoglio’s universal brotherhood and also of the legalization of sodomy. Moreover, the president is of one mind with him on the promotion of the genocidal chipping vaccine “for all” which real experts in medicine and the Holy Scriptures urgently warn against.



The Focolare knew who to choose for the movement to be fully in “love and unity” with the NWO and the apostate Bergoglio. In addition, the question arises: Why was not a man elected so-called president? There are a number of men in the movement, including priests, bishops and cardinals. The founder Ch. Lubich gives the answer directly in the statutes: “Its president must always be a woman.”



There are male and female communities in the Church. For example, Franciscan Brothers have a male superior and Franciscan Sisters have a female superior, which is logical. The Focolare, on the other hand, has become a model of a feminist movement in the Church. Such an antiprinciple had never existed in the Church before. It is supposed to promote an anti-biblical attitude, according to which the head in the family and in the Church should no longer be “stereotypically” a man but a woman.



As for the founder Ch. Lubich, she brought the spirit of the New Age into the Church. She paved the way for apostasy through syncretism. The Apostle asks: “What communion has light with darkness? And what accord has Christ with Belial?” (2Cor 6:14-15) And next: “What pagans sacrifice they offer to demons and not to God.” (1Cor 10:20)



“14 June 2002. In the entrance hall of the Mariapolis Centre hangs an unusual inscription: Bhakti, the way of love. Union with God and universal brotherhood in Hinduism and Christianity.” (New City 10/2002)



Christianity cannot form a universal brotherhood with Hinduism. Why not? Because Christians worship the one God and Hindus worship demons – gods with a small g (cf. 2Cor 6:14f). The First Commandment clearly forbids this syncretism: “I am the Lord your God! … You shall have no other gods …” (Deu 5:6-7; 14-15) If the Focolare leaders appeal to Vatican II or John Paul II’s gestures, one must know that concerning this question both Vatican II and John Paul II acted contrary to the Scriptures and the Church’s two-thousand-year tradition. One cannot build on or appeal to heresy as a precedent, just as no one can appeal to Bergoglio’s idolatrous gesture in relation to Pachamama or his promotion of sodomy.



Chiara, the founder of the Focolare Movement, received several honorary doctorates from Hindus and Buddhists, which testifies to the apostate unity of the Focolare spirit with pagan Hinduism and Buddhism . Chiara L. introduced so-called prem yoga (foco yoga). She said that she had experienced spiritual vibrations while meditating with Hindus. Hinduism does not recognize the true God, the Creator, but worships demonic forces – evil spirits. If any of these vibrating spirits adopted by Chiara Lubich has also penetrated the entire Focolare Movement, it is necessary to renounce it. Otherwise, the Movement must be dissolved because it remains only a visible model of the apostate anti-Church of the New Age.



Many of those who left the Focolare Movement give appalling testimonies. Ex-members of the Focolare Movement compared an analysis by G. A. Galanti PhD, who studied the Moon sect (the so-called Unification Church), with the Focolare Movement and concluded in their survey that more than 10 different brainwashing techniques are used not only by the Moon sect but also by the Focolare Movement. These techniques were described in Robert J. Lifton’s book “A Study of Brainwashing”.



Chiara Lubich was awarded by the Rotary Club of Trentino-Alto Adige in 2001. The Rotary Club has close ties to Freemasons. The Rotary governor, G. Mattarolo, said: “ We have similar goals … we also want unity .” (New City 9/2001) Out of false love and false unity, sin is no longer called sin and truth is no longer called truth in the Focolare Movement, so for them Jesus is not the only and unique Saviour and the only way to salvation! This is the spirit of the New Age within the Catholic Church! It is the responsibility of every bishop to warn his diocese against this cunning Jezebel spirit.



Many ordinary members of the Focolare Movement, as well as some of the priests forming the basis of the Movement, remain faithful to Catholic teaching. They have no idea what kind of system they are involved in.



“Prophetic” statement of Ch. Lubich applicable to the present time: “Don’t you think that (globalizing) world unity (without repentance) we firmly believe in has come even closer now? That is why we are all taking a new step towards this goal” – to the lake of fire through vaccino-chipping. We are taking this step in unity with Bergoglio and the NWO.



+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr



Secretary Bishops of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate

6 February 2021