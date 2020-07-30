Fr. John O'Connor: The Marxist Subversion of Western Civilization

***Open Me*** In this talk, Fr. John O'Connor O.P. lays out the destruction, subversion and infiltration of Western Governments by revolutionary Marxists and communists. Father O'Connor discusses … More

***Open Me*** In this talk, Fr. John O'Connor O.P. lays out the destruction, subversion and infiltration of Western Governments by revolutionary Marxists and communists. Father O'Connor discusses the foundation of the Federal Reserve, the destructive power of usury, and the takeover of our government by Radical Leftists. Father John O'Conner was a Dominican priest, born in Chicago in 1929. He studied at Notre Dame University and joined the Order of Preachers in 1949. He obtained degrees in philosophy and theology, and was ordained to the Catholic priesthood in San Francisco in 1955. He taught in Catholic colleges in Madison, Wisconsin and Austin, Texas from 1955 to 1966. He was associate pastor in New Orleans from 1966-1969, and since then, as a Dominican preacher, he has travelled over 300,000 miles over the United States and Canada giving missions and retreats to the laity.