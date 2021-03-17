EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, March 16, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: The White House, as promised, continues to sell the American Rescue Plan by hitting the road nationwide and engaging … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: The White House, as promised, continues to sell the American Rescue Plan by hitting the road nationwide and engaging those impacted by the pandemic, especially businesses now barely surviving. And on the heels of his $1.9 trillion stimulus package, President Joe Biden is planning the first major tax hike since 1993. The increase in taxes will help pay for initiatives on infrastructure, climate and continued assistance to America's poor. St. Peter's Basilica has cancelled private masses starting March 22nd until further notice. Rome Correspondent for the National Catholic Register, Edward Pentin, joins to tell us what exactly the letter from the Vatican Secretariat of State says about celebrating private Masses in the basilica. With concerns continuing to grow over the situation at the US border with Mexico, Attorney at Law and Executive Director of Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services in El Paso, Melissa Lopez, joins to tell us what she sees on the frontlines, living and working in El Paso. And finally this evening, local media in the nation's capital, is reporting that the Catholic Diocese of Arlington, Virginia is trying to hire 150 new teachers. Superintendent of Schools for the Catholic Diocese of Arlington, Dr. Joseph Vorbach, joins to discuss the demand he has seen for spots in the Catholic schools, and from people interested in teaching in them.