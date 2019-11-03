Evita Perón: Will “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” Become A Saint?

The Board of Directors of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), the biggest Argentinean trade union, asked Buenos Aires Cardinal Poli on October 30 to beatify Eva Perón (+1952), the wife of Juan Perón (+1974).The CGT believes that Evita’s “martyrdom” is out of question. As a First Lady, the former actress became powerful within the Peronist trade unions and ran the Ministries of Labor and Health.The Argentine Congress gave her the title "Spiritual Leader of the Nation" shortly before she died from cervical cancer at 33.She became a legend and the subject of the musical Evita (1976) with the song "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina."