Cardinal Hollerich “Open to Priestesses"

With the usual hypocritical zigzag talk, Luxembourg Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich has spoken out in favour of [invalidly ordained] priestesses.
He did not say that women "must" become priestesses because he [strangely] simply "doesn’t know” about this. But he is nevertheless "open" to priestesses.
For him, "the current situation" is insufficient: "You have to see and notice that women have a say in the church." Only Christ "has a say" in the Church.
Hollerich told KNA.de (13 September) that he has "very great respect" for the German Synodal/Suicidal Way. According to him it asks "very big questions" that "have to be asked" - although the Suicidal Way is only repeating outdated stuff from 60 years ago.
For Hollerich it is "difficult" when he sees how "individual German bishops think about blessings for homosexual couples" and then he hears "what bishops in Poland say on such issues".
The next encyclical of Francis Fratelli tutti is not politically correct enough for Hollerich: "I prefer to say: Fratelli e sorelle tutti, that is: all brothers and sisters".
Hollerich is the Chairman of the Commission of the EU Bishops' Conferences.
