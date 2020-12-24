Huge Sinkhole at Lake Berryessa in California USA. The spillway of the Monticello dam, also known as the Glory Hole, is located on the site of the city of the same name in the US state of California.… More





The spillway of the Monticello dam, also known as the Glory Hole, is located on the site of the city of the same name in the US state of California. The construction of an engineering structure to regulate the water level and create a hydraulic head led to the emergence of the picturesque Lake Berryessa.



Watch videos from around the world about natural disasters on the channel, such as:

1) On Water: Flood, Tsunami, Heavy Rain, Downpour, Flooding:

2) In the Air: Tornado, Cyclone, Blizzard, Hail, Snow, Drought, Tornado, Hurricane, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tempest, Typhoon, Winter Storm.

3) On Earth: Earthquake, Volcanic eruption, Mudflow, Landfall, Avalanche, Landslide, Snowfall;

4) Fires: Wildfire, Technological catastrophes:

5) Astronomical Phenomena: Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse, Planets Parade:

6) Unexplained natural phenomena.



World Flood Playlist:



Subscribe to the channel "When the Earth is Angry":



The Earth's climate is changing faster than we think! The number of natural disasters is increasing every year. Global warming around the world is gaining momentum. Watch the channel When the Earth is angry daily weather videos FatalisT and START, Storm Chasing Video and Ultramix TV, Disaster Compilations and Fobos Storm, Painful Earth and Infotainment, Weather Events and Nature News.



Watch Mysterious Sinkholes Appeared in the Turkish Province of Konya:



#Berryessa

#Sinkhole

#California Huge Sinkhole at Lake Berryessa in California USA.The spillway of the Monticello dam, also known as the Glory Hole, is located on the site of the city of the same name in the US state of California. The construction of an engineering structure to regulate the water level and create a hydraulic head led to the emergence of the picturesque Lake Berryessa.Watch videos from around the world about natural disasters on the channel, such as:1) On Water: Flood, Tsunami, Heavy Rain, Downpour, Flooding:2) In the Air: Tornado, Cyclone, Blizzard, Hail, Snow, Drought, Tornado, Hurricane, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tempest, Typhoon, Winter Storm.3) On Earth: Earthquake, Volcanic eruption, Mudflow, Landfall, Avalanche, Landslide, Snowfall;4) Fires: Wildfire, Technological catastrophes:5) Astronomical Phenomena: Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse, Planets Parade:6) Unexplained natural phenomena.World Flood Playlist: youtube.com/…u59qtNLYn5-8CpPZnRKI-JkVtBaP5x Subscribe to the channel "When the Earth is Angry": youtube.com/…annel/UCp2Ld1eSnZjiWbOd4sQOp6Q The Earth's climate is changing faster than we think! The number of natural disasters is increasing every year. Global warming around the world is gaining momentum. Watch the channel When the Earth is angry daily weather videos FatalisT and START, Storm Chasing Video and Ultramix TV, Disaster Compilations and Fobos Storm, Painful Earth and Infotainment, Weather Events and Nature News.Watch Mysterious Sinkholes Appeared in the Turkish Province of Konya: youtube.com/watch?v=6XsvNbU7bYE