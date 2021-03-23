It is only because the fires of Truth held by the Church are blinding evil eyes and convicting them of sin and judgment, that the world vainly tries to extinguish them. And though the world is … More

It is only because the fires of Truth held by the Church are blinding evil eyes and convicting them of sin and judgment, that the world vainly tries to extinguish them. And though the world is tearing up all the photographs & blue-prints of a good society, and a good family life based on the moral law of God, be not disheartened. The Church has kept the negatives. And when the moment comes when the world wants a reprint, we will have them. - Edited quote from Ven. Abp. Fulton J. Sheen