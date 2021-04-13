National Abortion Federation Granted Injunction Against Undercover Pro-Life Journalist Earlier in April, a US district court judge granted the National Abortion Federation a permanent injunction … More





Earlier in April, a US district court judge granted the National Abortion Federation a permanent injunction against undercover journalist and pro-life activist David Daleiden. The injunction blocks the release of hundreds of hours of video shot and recorded at the group's national conferences, and now David Daleiden's attorneys are appealing that decision. Peter Breen, Vice President and Senior Counsel at the Thomas More Society, which represents David Daleiden, gives us a little more background on these videos that his client, David, recorded at the National Abortion Federation Conferences. Other videos previously recorded by David exposed Planned Parenthood's role in the sale of baby parts and tissue from aborted babies, something that a lot of Americans had no idea about. Breen discusses how important it is that the American people know what is really going on in the abortion industry and what this permanent injunction does to stop that flow of information. He explains what this means for the First Amendment rights of journalists and the American people. The VP of the Thomas More Society shares why it is important to him and his client to appeal the decision, and whether he believes they will win. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: National Abortion Federation Granted Injunction Against Undercover Pro-Life JournalistEarlier in April, a US district court judge granted the National Abortion Federation a permanent injunction against undercover journalist and pro-life activist David Daleiden. The injunction blocks the release of hundreds of hours of video shot and recorded at the group's national conferences, and now David Daleiden's attorneys are appealing that decision. Peter Breen, Vice President and Senior Counsel at the Thomas More Society, which represents David Daleiden, gives us a little more background on these videos that his client, David, recorded at the National Abortion Federation Conferences. Other videos previously recorded by David exposed Planned Parenthood's role in the sale of baby parts and tissue from aborted babies, something that a lot of Americans had no idea about. Breen discusses how important it is that the American people know what is really going on in the abortion industry and what this permanent injunction does to stop that flow of information. He explains what this means for the First Amendment rights of journalists and the American people. The VP of the Thomas More Society shares why it is important to him and his client to appeal the decision, and whether he believes they will win. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly