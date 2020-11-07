Priest Suspended For Calling Francis A “Heretic”

Albenga-Imperia Bishop Guglielmo Borghetti, Italy, suspended Father Fabio Ragusa, the assistant priest in Borgio Verezzi, Savona, for criticising the Who-Am-I-To-Judge Francis.In his November 1 homily, Ragusa denounced Francis as a “heretic in need of conversion” calling his endorsement of homosex unions “a grave doctrinal error.” After this, some faithful left the church, others shouted: “Don’t judge!”. So, Ragusa stopped his homily and continued celebrating Mass.Bishop Borghetti told Time24.News that no priest is allowed to speak similar words against Francis. Albenga-Imperia was the most Catholic diocese in Italy until Francis disempowered Bishop Mario Oliveri at age 71 and imposed Borghetti first as a coadjutor bishop and a year later as Oliveri's successor.