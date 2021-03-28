Parish-Business Doesn't Want Pregnant Mother

Deirdre Hairston, a pregnant mother, attended Mass in the parish Holy Trinity in Dallas, Texas, and was asked during Mass to either comply to mask rules or to be arrested, she told TaylorMarshall.com (March 27).The parish-priest even called police. When Deidre came back from Communion, three officers waited for her. A policewoman threatened her, who had a one-year-old baby on her arm, with being handcuffed.When Deirdre asked what crime she has committed, police told Hairston that she was “trespassing on a business” which “didn't want her there.”