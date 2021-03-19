Australian Archbishop: “Not Last Word”

causa finita est

“It’s just not enough to say ‘we can’t, we can’t’,” Brisbane Archbishop Mark Coleridge, 72, President of the Australia Bishops’ Conference, told TheTablet.co.uk (March 18) about impossible "homosex" blessings.Coleridge calls the simple issue “complex,”“What the CDF has said in that statement isn’t by any means, the end of the conversation. I think it should give greater impetus to another kind of conversation about inclusion.”Coleridge does not seem to have understood in 72 years that the task of the Church is to forgive sins, not to bless them.