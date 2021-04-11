293. The work that pleases

Faith accompanies the works. To love in thought, words and gestures is the work that pleases the Lord.He continues:“The wisdom from above is first of all pure, then peaceable, gentle, compliant, full of mercy and good fruits, without inconstancy or insincerity. And the fruit of righteousness is sown in peace for those who cultivate peace." James, chapter 3, verses 17 to 18Let’s ask Jesus to change our lives and teach us how to live as he wants. Let’s become more and more humans sharing the Word with inspired gestures as the Lord wants.Book: Let's be LovedNormand Thomas