No Masses In Rome And All Italy For Weeks

Masses with the presence of the faithful are suspended in all Italy until April 3 because of the coronavirus, the Italian bishops' conference decreed (below).The new spokesman of the Vicariate of Rome, Father Walter Insero, told ANSA (March 8) about the situation in Rome: "The new government decree provides for this [which is not true]. We are taking steps to inform the parish priests."In the Old Testament, the prophets would have called a similar situation a divine chastisement.The President of Liguria, Italy, shared this article’s picture on Twitter showing a gathered crowd in Genoa on Sunday, March 8.