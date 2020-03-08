 Donate now
No Masses In Rome And All Italy For Weeks

Masses with the presence of the faithful are suspended in all Italy until April 3 because of the coronavirus, the Italian bishops' conference decreed (below).

The new spokesman of the Vicariate of Rome, Father Walter Insero, told ANSA (March 8) about the situation in Rome: "The new government decree provides for this [which is not true]. We are taking steps to inform the parish priests."

In the Old Testament, the prophets would have called a similar situation a divine chastisement.

The President of Liguria, Italy, shared this article’s picture on Twitter showing a gathered crowd in Genoa on Sunday, March 8.

elbow
Maybe they will learn that the Mass is not a happy gathering and so-called active participation of laity is not essential.
Novella Nurney
This smells of the "smoke of satan" . That fissure Paul VI says he sensed just be quite the chasm by now. On the other hand , Jesus Christ spent his 40 days in the desert. Perhaps it is deemed necessary Rome should as well.
AlexBKaiser
Nero and Diocletian failed to do it. The arena and the rack could not achieve it. But Catholic bishops have managed it with a pen-stroke. No Masses.
elbow
There has been for few decades a question: are they Catholic?
HerzMariae
Rome to cancel the holy Sacrifice of the Mass for all of Lent, that is just one more sign, athat we are at the end of something serious.
De Profundis
Cindy Wooden published the picture today eady for Mass sitting a meter apart.
Tesa
In Italy bars and cafes remain open. But the public celebration of Mass is not allowed.
