Sophie Scholl: The Final Days (Full Film)

Watch this true story based on the courage of Sophie, her brother Hans, and their friend Cristoph who had the faith and fortitude to stand AGAINST the Nazi regime at the height of its power during WWII. Is this coming to America? Will we each have to face the same system she did? If that does happen, what will you do when the time comes to speak for what is right? What happens when freedom becomes a crime?