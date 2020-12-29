Violent storm destroys Madeira island Portugal. A strong storm hit the island of Madeira. This further complicated the situation on the Portuguese island after heavy rains, which have not stopped … More





A strong storm hit the island of Madeira. This further complicated the situation on the Portuguese island after heavy rains, which have not stopped for several days. There are areas blocked by landslides. Their clearing will take a long time.

Dozens of islanders were evacuated from their homes due to raging bad weather. Large amounts of rainfall in a short time led to many floods.



