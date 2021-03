Father Robert Altier, associate pastor at the Church of Saint Raphael (Crystal) in the archdiocese of St. Paul in Minneapolis, joins host Jim Havens to discuss new laws and policies that could … More

Father Robert Altier, associate pastor at the Church of Saint Raphael (Crystal) in the archdiocese of St. Paul in Minneapolis, joins host Jim Havens to discuss new laws and policies that could threaten the livelihood of Catholics and the morality of our country as a whole.