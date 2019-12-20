‘Medical scandal’: UK doctors on children's gender-treatment

short documentary titled Transgender Children: Crisis in Care. Focusing on Britain’s Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust in London, Sky News … More

short documentary titled Transgender Children: Crisis in Care.

Focusing on Britain’s Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust in London, Sky News revealed that 35 psychologists have left the children’s service in the past three years. Reporters contacted 20 of them, but only six agreed to speak about their work at GIDS, and only one would appear, voice altered, on television.