Anti-Catholic Bishop Took Over Catholic Diocese: What Happened to Communion on the Tongue?

The ultraliberal Bishop Gabriel Bernardo Barba, 56, took over as the new bishop of San Luis, Argentina, on July 11.
The diocese has a very Catholic clergy and its faithful are very Catholic. The sacrilegious Communion in the hand was never introduced there.
Barba walked with his crosier eight blocks from his residence to the cathedral and turned around several times to bless the thousands of faithful who had gathered.
Because of the coronavirus, the ceremony was performed “under strict health safety regulations,” however, Barba had no problems to distribute Communion on the tongue (video below).
In contrast, neo-conservative San Rafael Bishop Eduardo Taussig, Argentina, caused a civil war in his diocese by imposing Communion in the hand at any cost.
Picture: Bernardo Barba, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsUwyagodolw
