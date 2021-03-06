Destroy this Temple ... Destroy this Temple ... Gospel of Sunday March 7 2021 III Sunday of Lent Dear brothers and sisters, Jesus, in the passage from the Gospel of John that we listen on Sunday, … More

Destroy this Temple ...



Destroy this Temple ...

Gospel of Sunday March 7 2021 III Sunday of Lent



Dear brothers and sisters, Jesus, in the passage from the Gospel of John that we listen on Sunday, March 7 , reveals the secret of the Glory manifested in his Transfiguration on Mount Tabor.



His Body is the true Temple of God, as Saint Paul says full of joy, "For in him dwells the whole fullness of the deity bodily," (Col 2: 9).



That's why those who meet Jesus, as Pope Francis reminds us, experience in faith, salvation, joy and the thrill of true freedom!