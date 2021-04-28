310. Abide in Jesus

Jesus is Love. We have no reason to pull away from him. He is our joy. Let’s take the example of food. As soon as we eat better, we feel better and with more vitality. Jesus leads us to spiritual vitality.



The desert is filled with Jesus’s presence. It is there that he touches our hearts with his tenderness, compassion and mercy. Coming to Jesus leads to holiness. By a sustained journey toward him, we feel the benefits and much more vigour, intensity, endurance. Even if we seem to be used to this well-being with Jesus, let’s continue.



According to Paul:

“God is righteous and justify the one who has faith in Jesus.” Romans, chapter 3, verse 26



We have the best example in Jesus to receive what is right for us. That’s what Paul recommends. May we abide in Jesus to receive what we need most, to continue on the road.



Book: … for Love

Normand Thomas