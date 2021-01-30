I told Bryan Parker from US my case from the robbery of my daughter through Jugendamt and police in school on the fifth of april in 2017. I am not allowed to have treaty with my daughter, which … More

I told Bryan Parker from US my case from the robbery of my daughter through Jugendamt and police in school on the fifth of april in 2017. I am not allowed to have treaty with my daughter, which tried to escape the children´s home through jumping out of the window in the first floor on 22nd of Mai in 2020 and she broked her spinal