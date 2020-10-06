Saint Bruno

St Bruno, founder of the Carthusians holds the symbol that symbolises the motto of the Order: The Cross stands firm while the world revolves, ie changes. This statue of the saint stands outside the … More

St Bruno, founder of the Carthusians holds the symbol that symbolises the motto of the Order: The Cross stands firm while the world revolves, ie changes. This statue of the saint stands outside the Fatima Rosary Basilica looking down on the Cova de Iria where Our Lady of the Rosary appeared in 1917.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr