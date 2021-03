12th March: Festival of Saint Fina in Saint Gimigiano, Italy. Festival of Santa Fina (City's Patron Saint, venerated since her death on 12th March 1253): liturgical ceremony in the Basilica di Santa … More

Festival of Santa Fina

12th March: Festival of Saint Fina in Saint Gimigiano, Italy.(City's Patron Saint, venerated since her death on 12th March 1253): liturgical ceremony in the Basilica di Santa Maria Assunta with the participation of the Municipal authorities. Traditional fair in Piazza del Duomo and Piazza della CisternaOrganized by the Basilica Santa Maria Assunta, Commitee for patronal feasts - Tel. 0577940316 - See more at: www.sangimignano.com/…/annual-events.a…