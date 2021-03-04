Clicks2
rafe77
The New Normal. SUBSCRIBE to FAITH FOR THE FAMILY Please take a moment to subscribe to FaithfortheFamily YouTube Channel by clicking the Subscribe button above. By subscribing you will be promotin…More
The New Normal.

SUBSCRIBE to FAITH FOR THE FAMILY

Please take a moment to subscribe to FaithfortheFamily YouTube Channel by clicking the Subscribe button above. By subscribing you will be promoting this video for others to see and helping with the production of more videos.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
facebook.com/login/web/
twitter.com/clarencesexton

Get more resources for the heart, home, and church at:

Faith for the Family
faithforthefamily.com

Temple Baptist Church
templebaptistchurch.com

The Crown College of the Bible
thecrowncollege.com

Baptist Friends International
baptistfriends.org/landingpage/
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up