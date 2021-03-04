The New Normal. SUBSCRIBE to FAITH FOR THE FAMILY Please take a moment to subscribe to FaithfortheFamily YouTube Channel by clicking the Subscribe button above. By subscribing you will be promotin… More

The New Normal.SUBSCRIBE to FAITH FOR THE FAMILYPlease take a moment to subscribe to FaithfortheFamily YouTube Channel by clicking the Subscribe button above. By subscribing you will be promoting this video for others to see and helping with the production of more videos.Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!Get more resources for the heart, home, and church at:Faith for the FamilyTemple Baptist ChurchThe Crown College of the BibleBaptist Friends International