Head of Former Priest Found

The head of Mariusz Ledochowicz, 38, was found in Guadalajara, Mexico, according to media reports.Ledochowicz had been worked in the grocery store "Almacén de Noe" since last year. He was reported missing a week ago.The grisly discovery was made by his co-workers on Sunday morning, February 9, around 7:50 a.m. The head was abandoned near the entrance of the business, with a threatening message, a typical feature of organised crime.Ledochowicz arrived in Mexico in 2010 from Poland as a priest of the Society of the Divine Word. Later he worked in Chiapas and then left the priesthood.